Hugo Santillan becomes second boxer in a week to die from fight injuries

South American boxer Hugo Santillan has died from injuries sustained in a fight last weekend. Santillan, 23, was hospitalized after a ten-round split decision against Eduardo Abreu, and reportedly passed out before the verdict was readout.
The WBC said: ‘[Hugo] passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday’s fight which ended in a draw. ‘We join Hugo’s family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation.’
RIP Hugo Santillan.
— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 25, 2019
We join Hugo’s family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation.
Via @marcosarienti pic.twitter.com/WwT7LyLXIW
— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 25, 2019
The super-lightweight (19-6-2) is the second boxer this week to die from fight injuries after the tragic death of Russian Maxim Dadashev on Tuesday. Kalle Sauerland, a promoter, has lead tributes to Santillan, acknowledging a tragic week for boxing. ‘A sad, sad week for boxing,’ Sauerland said. ‘We are devastated to hear that 23-year-old Hugo Santillan has passed away following a bout this weekend in his native Argentina. RIP.’
