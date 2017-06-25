Hundreds evacuated from Spain holiday hotspot hotels as wildfires rage (VIDEO)

Related
Only last week 63 people died in horrific wildfires in neighboring Portugal with some killed while trapped in their cars trying to escape the heat.
The blaze in southern Spain was discovered last night and is being treated as a level 1 – or maximum threat – by emergency services.
Currently there are 11 planes, 10 helicopters and dozens of land vehicles fighting the flames in a joint military-civilian operation.
Around 750 people were in local rescue centers, according to the emergency services.