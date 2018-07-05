Hundreds of US nuclear test videos released (videos)

The footage was declassified and restored

Researchers posted online this week more than 250 videos of decades-old U.S. nuclear weapons tests.

California’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which has spent more than five years finding, restoring and declassifying the footage, recently published its latest batch to YouTube.

In a press release from last year, LLNL weapon physicist Greg Spriggs detailed the project’s work in hunting down the decaying films from vaults across the country.

The newly digitized videos document several of the U.S. government’s 210 domestic nuclear weapons tests carried out between 1945 and 1962.

In one such video, a 100 kiloton bomb, is airdropped as part of Operation Dominic in 1962.

more at infowars.com