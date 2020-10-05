Hungarian PM Orban blasts children’s book where Cinderella is a lesbian and a trans hero slays dragons

A citizen’s movement called for the book to be withdrawn from stores

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attacked a children’s book about homosexuals on Sunday, calling for “our children to be left alone”.

“Hungary has laws on homosexuality, which are based on a very tolerant and patient approach,” Orban said in an interview with state radio.

“But a red line must not be crossed,” he added, criticising the book as “a provocative move.”

The Hungarian PM made the statements when asked about a book published by the LGBTQI organszation which presents traditional tales and myths starring people from marginalised minorities (LGBTQI, people with disabilities, Roma, etc.).

In the controversial book, Cinderella is portrayed as a lesbian, while in another tale a transgender hero kills dragons.

A citizen’s movement called for the book to be withdrawn from stores, and a far-right lawmaker tore up a copy during a press conference.

The Association of Librarians and Publishers condemned these reactions, comparing them to the “Nazi and Communist” censorship practices, at a time when indirect advertising is increasing sales of the book.