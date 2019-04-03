Hungarians let off steam in “silly walk” parade (hilarious photos)

Do you think you could get funding to develop your silly walk?…

Hundreds of Hungarians marched through central Budapest in a “silly walk” parade on Monday, copying flamboyant moves from British comedy group Monty Python’s famous television sketch to mark April Fools’ Day.

The participants, including old and young people alike, held a one-minute warm-up session before setting off for a three-lap march near an underground station in the neighborhood of expensive hotels in central Budapest.

The sketch by the Monty Python team, who made their name in a 1970s television series, shows British actor and comedian John Cleese as a civil servant walking in unusual ways to the “Ministry of Silly Walks”.

Many of the Hungarian marchers were planning to improvise.

