Hungry and “horny” alligators invade the streets of Florida (video)

People who live in Florida are quite used to seeing alligators roaming around, but the recent rise in the number of the reptiles on the streets and even in the houses of Floridians is probably more than what they expected.

A family in Fort Meyers was awoken by an 8-foot gator in their lanai in the middle of the night last week, police said on Facebook.

In another part of town, a motorist captured footage of a massive gator casually strolling along a busy road.

With the mating season underway, the randy reptiles tend to be more active. But one expert told local media there was more to it than that. The weather is getting warmer and the higher temps speed up the reptiles’ metabolism and make them hungrier.



“They have to find some food so that’s when we’ll find them on sidewalks and people’s pools,” Brian Norris of Florida Fish and Wildlife told Fox 4 in Fort Myers. “They’re really just out there browsing around.”

Some might even be looking for chicken. A motorist in North Port had to call the cops after coming out of a chicken wing restaurant and finding a gator under the car.

