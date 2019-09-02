Hurricane Dorian: Mandatory evacuation of South Carolina’s entire coast

A Hurricane warning has been issued for a stretch of Florida’s Atlantic coast and a mandatory evacuation of South Carolina’s entire coast as well as parts of Georgia was ordered Sunday as powerful Hurricane Dorian threatens the United States.

Around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center issued its first hurricane warning for parts of Florida related to Dorian.

The warning affected areas from Juniper Inlet, in Palm Beach County — stretching from the state’s Atlantic coast into its rural center — to the Volusia-Brevard County line. A hurricane watch also was issued from the Volusia-Brevard County line to the Flagler-Volusia County line.

The storm was about 175 miles east of Palm Beach and moving to the west at 5 mph on Sunday evening.

In a news conference on Sunday, after the Hurricane warning had been issued, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “We are continuing to make all necessary precautions in urging people out in the state of Florida to make their preparations, heed evacuation orders. This storm has tracked further west, slightly, but still further west than we had hoped.”

more at foxnews.com