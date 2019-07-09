Hysteria as two “Alien-Like” round objects captured above Grand Canyon (video)

The blobs, spotted high over the horizon above the iconic US national park, were found to be traveling together, offering a bizarre and highly intriguing sight.

A video has emerged showing not only a panoramic view of the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, a sight in and of itself, but also a pair of objects that come into the spotlight once the camera focuses on the canyon’s far left side. The duo seems to be well-coordinated and functioning in tandem as they are seen moving around above the landmark site.

First uploaded by YouTube user Mike Wagner, the footage was later posted to conspiracy channel The Hidden Underbelly, under the suggestive caption: “Two UFOs captured lying in tandem over the Grand Canyon in Arizona”, prompting a vivid discussion below the post.

