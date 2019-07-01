Nike releases Giannis video series (all 5 videos)

The YouTube 5-video series looks into how the Greek Freak was made

Nike released a set of videos dedicated to Giannis Antetokounmpo and his tough childhood in Athens and his close connection to his family shaped the superstar’s character.

The NBA MVP explains on camera how growing up in Athens, he learned to hustle by selling goods on the street. It wasn’t until the age of 12 when he discovered a different opportunity to provide for his family – the game of basketball. The tall, skinny kid hit the gym determined to create a better future for the Antetokounmpo’s.





