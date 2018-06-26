I am not a pornstar, says hot Russian fan at World Cup (photo-video)

She claims she is a victim of revenge porn

A woman dubbed ‘Russia’s hottest World Cup fan’ has denied she has worked as a porn actress despite X-rated videos and photos of her being uncovered.

Married Natalya Nemchinova, 28, says she has done some modelling before but “no more than this”.

She says she’s unhappy about some of the photos of her that have surfaced online but says she cannot delete them.

Natalya has attracted huge attention with her support for her team, including at yesterday’s 3-0 defeat by Uruguay in Volgograd.

When she first appeared in a tiny white top emblazoned with the word ‘Russia’, her images as a glamorous supporter waving her country’s flag were distributed by a Kremlin-owned news agency.

Reports soon emerged claiming that she had worked as an adult film star in a string of X-rated films using names such as Natali Nemtchinova, Natalia Andreeva, Delilah G, Danica, Amanda, Asya, and Annabell.

Explicit photographs also surfaced of her and media outlets exposed her alleged porn career.

But now in an interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets (MK) newspaper, Natalya has said: “Some will be upset, but I have never worked in the porn industry.

“Everything that they write about me is not true. I also saw this information, but you will not find the films anywhere.

“And also, I have been wondering for a long time what kind of imagination people have to invent pseudonyms.”

Yet despite her claims, there appears to be evidence of her starring in porn films on adult sites.

In one clip featured on an international adult site, she reportedly appears to be shown engaging in sexual activity with two men.

But she claimed: “Five years ago I had a young man. We broke up. He began to take revenge.

“He threw one video on the internet, and since then it goes like a snowball. Then he posted all my pictures.

“I have never worked as a porn actress, I did not sell myself.

“At one time I worked as a model. But it was my hobby. Not a permanent job.

“I work in a fitness club, I get a salary. And this is what I enjoy.”

read more at mirror.co.uk