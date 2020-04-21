“I have 300m in the bank and an island…if anyone speaks I’ll kill them! – Zlatan’s LA Galaxy time remembered

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s former LA Galaxy team-mate Joao Pedro remembers the star’s stay in MLS as a turbulent time marked by frequent boasting and the odd light-hearted death threat.

The former Barcelona, PSG, Inter and Manchester United star spent two seasons stateside after leaving Old Trafford at the start of 2018.

Goals flowed for Ibrahimovic, who hit an incredible 52 in just 56 matches in the league, but results overall were disappointing as the Galaxy failed to progress past the Western Conference semis during his time at the club.

He is now back in Europe with AC Milan after agreeing a move in January, but memories of his stay will linger long in Los Angeles, as Joao Pedro can attest.

“We had an away clash against Houston Dynamo,” the midfielder, who is currently back in his native Portugal with Tondela on loan from the Galaxy, told Record.

“We went 1-0 up, they came back, we levelled at 2-2, in the last few minutes they scored to make it 3-2. At the end of the game [Zlatan] gave us a roasting.

