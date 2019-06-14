I hope you can’t get a hard on if you vote Mitsotakis, writes trangender candidate in obscene post

Paola Revenioti, the transgender activist who was included by former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis on DiEM25’s ballot for the July 7 national elections, posted a vulgar comment on her Facebook wall against anyone who chose to vote Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of conservative party New Democracy.

A few hours before she announced through her Twitter feed that she was in talks with a party as a candidate and three days before her official candidacy was announced, Paola (or Pavlos Reveniotis as is her real name on the ballot of the first Athens electoral district), proceeded to make the following post:

“For anyone who votes for Mitsotakis I hope you won’t be able to get hard even with Viagra, and for the women may you get cobwebs down there, as for the gays get hemorrhoids”.

Paola Revenioti is an activist and leader of the LGBT movement in Greece.

She identifies as a sex worker, a transgender woman, a publisher, and a poet.