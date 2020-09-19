Ianos leaves two dead in its path

The weather storm Ianos left two victims in its wake, while a 40-year-old woman is missing. The storm has caused huge disasters to areas in the region of Thessaly in central Greece.

One of the two missing in Karditsa was found dead on Saturday morning. He is a 63-year-old stock farmer of Albanian origin who went missing due to the extreme weather. The 63-year-old was found dead by crews of the Fire Brigade and his son in the area behind the hospital of Karditsa. His death brings the death toll from the storm to 2, while the investigations continue for the 40-year-old woman who was swept away by rushing waters in her car from the Pamisos river to Mouzaki. A little while ago, a citizen located the woman’s car. A police force arrived at the scene.

The city of Karditsa, according to what the deputy governor of Karditsa Konstantinos Nousios stated to the the Athens News Agency, experienced a deluge of water resulting in roads and houses flooding with the water level reaching up to one meter.

In the settlement “Mavrika” as well as in other villages of the municipality of Karditsa, rescue efforts were underway throughout the night. There are extensive power outages, while other areas of the municipality are at risk of floods by the huge amounts of water.

The damage caused by the heavy rainfall in the area of Farsala is also extensive. As the mayor of Farsala, Makis Eskioglou, told the Athens News Agency, the amount of water rushing into the village was massive.