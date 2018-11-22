Ibrahimovic set to return to AC Milan

L.A Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly agreed to return to Europe and play for Italian giants AC Milan.

Speculation around the Swedish icon’s future has intensified over the past week, with reports out of Italy saying AC Milan were inching closer to reuniting with the 37-year-old striker. Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Tuesday that Ibrahimovic agreed to return to AC Milan on a six-month contract with a one-year extension option.

He’s reportedly awaiting an update on negotiations between his agent, Mino Raiola, and the Rossoneri.

The Swedish international still has a contract with the Los Angeles football club, but he has a clause allowing him to return to Europe if a proposal emerges.