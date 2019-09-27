Ice-T furiously defends wife Coco after she breastfeeds four-year-old daughter (photos)

Coco has been targeted by trolls after she shared a photo of her feeding her daughter on Instagram, leading to a huge backlash

Ice T has hit back at trolls who have criticised his wife Coco Austin, after she posted a pic of her breastfeeding their four-year-old daughter.

There has been a social media outrage at the 40-year-old mother after she posted a series of snaps of her feeding Chanel.

In the pics, Coco can be seen nursing the pre-schooler as they take a trip on a private jet, with rapper and actor Ice T sat behind them.

Coco captioned the series of pics: “A mothers calling…. I’m so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing..

“I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week.”

