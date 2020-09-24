Iceberg flips on explorers trying to climb on it! (video)

Two explorers tried to climb an iceberg, but…it flipped.

The footage from the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic Ocean can only be described as frightening.

The iceberg was approached by boat and two men tried to climb to the top.

When they got on it and their boat pulled back, the iceberg suddenly started to take an unexpected tilt.

Immediately they both started to climb quickly to the top, but they did not make it.

Fortunately, as you can see in the shocking video, the iceberg did not hit either of them.

