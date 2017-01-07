Iceberg the size of Mali ready to be detached from the Antarctica

A 5000 sq km iceberg, approximately the size of the island of Mali in Indonesia, is ready to be detached from West Antarctica.

According to scientists from the Swansea University in the UK, the iceberg is among the 10 biggest ever recorded and its surface is 85 times bigger than Manhattan!

It is located on the western part of the Continent, the ice sheet of ice is called “Larsen C” and its thickness reaches 350 meters.

The scientists have been observing a crack that has formed on that area that is longer than 150 km. However, on December alone the crack was extended by more than 18 km and there are only about 20 km left before its complete detachment from the Continent.

“I will be very much surprised if it won’t be detached in the following months” said scientist Adrian Luckman, adding that “we are dealing with a huge geographical event that is going to change the landscape”.