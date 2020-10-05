Iconic Cobra Kai Season 3 on Netflix (trailer video)

Following the big launch of Cobra Kai‘s first two seasons on Netflix, the streamer has renewed the series for a fourth season. The pickup for the series continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise, from Sony Pictures Television, comes ahead of the premiere of Season 3, which has been set for January 8, 2021. (Watch the teaser announcing the date below)

Along with exclusive rights to Season 3 of Cobra Kai, Netflix’s deal with Sony TV gave it access on a non-exclusive basis to the first two seasons of the show for fans to catch up. Seasons 1 and 2 of the Karate Kid sequel series, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, premiered on Netflix in late August and have been topping streaming ratings charts since.

