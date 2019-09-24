Iconic G3 rifle to be upgraded in Greek army (video)

The G3 is the iconic weapon that has been linked to the Greek military for over 40 years and used by most Greek males during their army services.
The G3A3/A4, a selective-fire automatic weapon is in the process of being upgraded, as the Greek Ministry of Defence is considering all modern options the industry provides.
According to a report published in newspaper TA NEA, the upgrade of the G3 will feature a collapsible stock, improved grip to provide better handling and a special barrel position for mounting and adjusting a red spot or lens.
According to a report by the Ministry of Defense, the goal is to upgrade the G3 with the newest modern weaponry within four years.