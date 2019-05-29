Iconic London pub the Coach and Horses granted nudist license

A landmark London pub has become the first boozer in the capital where regulars can strip bare as they sip their beer.

Soho favourite the Coach and Horses is the only pub in London to have been granted a nudist license, and the rare allowance will mean that both guests and members of staff will be allowed to go without clothes.

Don’t expect to find punters to be naked all the time though – any nudity needs to be pre-arranged and consensual, and naked drinking sessions will only take place on select dates.

The news comes after staff and loyal punters appeared in a naked charity calendar, as part of a battle against the takeover of the pub. Independent landlord Alastair Choat fears the pub will become “vanilla” after brewery Fuller’s refused to renew his lease, which expires on June 1.

