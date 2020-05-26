If Planet 9 really exists, here’s the wild way we could hunt it

Scientists have long suspected a so-called Planet 9 in the outer reaches of our solar system. Could we finally discover it using hundreds of tiny probes , equipped with only clocks and radio transmitters?

Legendary string theorist Edward Witten suggests this in a new paper, which hasn’t yet undergone peer review:

“A possible alternative is to probe the gravitational field of this object using small, laser-launched spacecraft, like the ones envisioned in the Breakthrough Starshot project. With a velocity of order .001 c, such spacecraft can reach Planet 9 roughly a decade after launch and can discover it if they can report timing measurements accurate to 10⁻⁵ seconds back to Earth.”

How would these tiny probes search for the missing celestial body? Since scientists don’t actually understand what Planet 9 really is, they’ve extrapolated based on what they observe around it: slightly changed orbits and other signatures that a massive body with gravity of its own is influencing the very outer reaches of our solar system.

Trying to find such an item with a “conventional search” using telescopes is something like a needle in a haystack, simply because of the huge size of the asymmetrical, far-away orbit.

Instead, Witten suggests that advancing spacecraft technology now allows the idea of a cloud of hundreds of probes. These will spread out in order to cover much more of the area where Planet 9 might be, and if indeed the “planet” is something else—a primordial black hole (PBH) or other “exotic compact object,” Witten says—the probes will observe it in a way a conventional search never could.

