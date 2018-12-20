If Turkey makes a slight move we will crush them, Greek MoD warns (video)

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos issued a harsh warning towards Turkey saying that if the country as much as made the slightest threatening move, Greece would crush them.

“Those who are provoking should know well that it would be best for them to remain only in their verbal threats”, said the Minister of Defence, addressing top and medium ranked officers, as well as troops in the Greek army serving at the 588 Battalion in the island of Leros.

The statements come hours after Turkish fighter jets unleashed a barrage of violations of the Greek national airspace, escalating its aggressive stance towards Greece.

“If they [Turkey] make as much as one thousandth of a move, we will crush them, annihilate them”, Mr Kammenos said, with the Chief of Hellenic Army, Lieutenant General Alkiviadis Stefanis, Chief of the Hellenic Navy, Vice Admiral Nikolaos Tsounis and the Mayor of Leros Michalis Kollias sitting by his side.

He went on to add that Greece wanted peace and to live with love, but would not budge one millimeter if threatened.

Commenting on the Greek debt, Mr Kammenosfloated the theory that the country’s creditors had tied Greece up with a huge debt to exploit its underwater natural resources.