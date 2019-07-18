If you can’t beat them, jump them: Mountain biker soars over Tour de France riders (videos)

After six months of preparation, Valentin Anouilh achieved his lifetime dream of jumping over the Tour de France on July 15.

The mountain biker recorded his use of a ramp to jump a road at the exact moment riders passed under him, near Saint Flour, during stage 10 of the race.

Anouilh told Storyful, “The jump is great, it is huge, it was too good.”

The 2019 Tour de France began on July 6 and runs until July 28. French rider Julian Alaphilippe held the leader’s yellow jersey at the beginning of stage 11 on Wednesday, July 17.

Source: yahoo