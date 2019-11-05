If you have one of these 9 unusual surnames, you could inherit an entire Scottish estate

If you have the same surname as the previous owner and can prove you’re related to them, you may be able to inherit what they have left behind

If you have an unusual Scottish surname, one of 435 empty Scottish estates worth up to £370,000 each could be yours. All you have to do is prove your relationship to someone on the unclaimed estates list.

According to Scottish Law, when a person dies in Scotland without leaving a will, any unclaimed assets automatically fall into the care of the Crown. They are overseen by the The Office of Queen’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer. This means that, if you have the same surname as the previous owner and can prove you’re related to them, you may be able to inherit what they have left behind.

Some of the Scottish surnames that are linked to unclaimed properties include…

Carlin

Hunniball

Malone-Philban

