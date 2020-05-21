Ilias Kasidiaris of Golden Dawn announced a new party

The proposal he submitted for the complete reorganization and renewal of Golden Dawn was not accepted and that is why he left

The former member of Golden Dawn, Ilias Kasidiaris announced that he is founding his own political party.

Nikos Michaloliakos confirmed that he no longer belongs to Golden Dawn.

In a statement via video posted on social media, Ilias Kasidiaris launched an attack on the government, the official opposition, the Prime Minister personally.

H stated that the proposal he submitted for the complete reorganization and renewal of Golden Dawn was not accepted and that is why he left.

See Also:

Prosecutors open investigation after Izmir Mosques blare “Bella Ciao” song