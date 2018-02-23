Ilias Vrettos urges fans to donate blood

Ilias Vrettos yesterday requested his fans to donate blood, as the popular singer will going into the operation theatre today, Friday to undergo surgery for injuries to his hands and legs. The singer is in Tzanneio Hospital.

In a post on social media he wrote: “Dear male and female friends, I thank you all for the interest you have shown for my health. I am very touched but at the same time you have given me great strength to overcome the problems of the serious surgeries that are to come, and I believe that with your positive thinking and your prayers I will be victorious. It during moments like these that you realise how much small things can help so many people. I would be grateful to you, although there is no immediate need, for those who can donate blood to help me and the important blood donation work.” The popular Greek singer was involved in a near-fatal car crash last Monday morning when the vehicle his partner was driving veered off Poseidonos Avenue and hit a tree.