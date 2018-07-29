Illegal immigrant and refugee flows rise in Lesvos

There has been an increase in flows of refugees and illegal immigrants in the Greek island of Lesvos over the past period, with an average of between 50 and 150 arriving on the shores of the island every day.

According to the official figures, the number of persons on Lesvos at 9,645 on July 26th. Of these, 7,469 are staying in the Moria Reception and Identification Centre and the other 2,146 in other refugee facilities like Kara Tepe, which is managed by the Municipality of Lesvos with 1,211 refugees and illegal immigrants.

It is worth noting that the competent Minister for Migration Policy Dimitris Vitsas had promised that until September there would be 3,500 people at the Moria camp.

The data shows an increase in arrivals from Turkish coasts over the past year.

Out of the refugees and illegal immigrants at the Moria centre, 3,589 are men, 1,612 women and 2,168 children. The facility is unable to host so many people, meaning that 47% were staying in and out of the camp.

Syrians make up 30%, 22% are Afghans and 15% Iraqis, while the rest belong to a total of 58 nationalities from all over the world, dominated by northern and sub-Saharan Africa.