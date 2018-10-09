IMF revises Greece’s 2019 growth rate upwards

The new IMF report expects next year’s growth rate to come to 2.4 percent, against 1.8 percent in April

The International Monetary Fund has revised Greece’s short-term growth forecasts upward while lowering medium-term forecasts in its October 2018 World Economic Outlook.

The report will be published on Tuesday (today) in light of its annual meeting in Bali, Indonesia this week.

The new IMF report expects next year’s growth rate to come to 2.4 percent, against 1.8 percent in April. It is closer to the Greek government’s forecast for 2.5 percent growth, and the latest projection by the European Commission for 2.3 percent.

However, the medium-term forecast is lower than previously. Specifically, the economic growth forecast for 2023 is now 1.2 percent, from 1.9 percent in its previous report.

