Immigrant in Santorini tries to rape two tourists in same day in separate incidents

Police have arrested an immigrant after he allegedly tried to rape two female tourists on separate occasions on the same day on the island of Santorini Monday night.

The immigrant, 25, reportedly tried to sexually assault a 27-year-old tourist but was unsuccessful as she resisted forcing him to flee.

Later on the same day, he tried to rape a 39-year-old tourist vacationing on the island. But she also resisted and called for help. The would-be rapist was subsequently located and arrested by police. He was taken before the Naxos Public Prosecutor and charged with attempted rape.

This is the latest incident in a string of similar cases in Santorini, as a 33-year-old illegal immigrant was arrested on August 6 after a 21-year-old tourist alleged he had attempted to rape her.

The 33-year-old alien rapist was arrested by the DIAS mobile police unit, and he was later revealed to be residing illegally in Greece, police found in his possession three asylum applications which proved to be forged.