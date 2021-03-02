Impressive craters pop up on the island of Nisyros (photos)

Large craters and cracks in the terrain on the island of Nisyros have caused scientists to examine the origin of the impressive phenomenon.

The rifts and holes that emerged in the area of the caldera caused concern by the local authorities who called in experts to examine the matter.

The phenomenon was caused by the circulation of hot streams in the subsoil in combination with the recent heavy rains.

A team of the Hellenic Geology and Mineral Exploration (H.G.M.E) consisting of Dr. G. Vougioukalaki, volcanologist, Prefect of the Department of Natural Hazards of H.G.M.E, and K. Kontodimos, hydrogeologist of the same Department, were called in to carry out a series of new observations, measurements, and data collection. Their previous estimates were confirmed, namely that the phenomenon is not connected or in any way related to reactivation of the dormant volcano of Nisyros.

The scientists found that the phenomenon that occurred in 2001 continues to evolve to this day. They observed the emergence of new recent cracks and craters. They observed the expansion of the phenomenon throughout the northern part of the Lakki area. At an altitude of between 115 and 108 meters (caldera bottom).

also read

Greece is a top pick for European holidaymakers, European Travel Commission finds

Where Europeans wash their hands after using the Toilet (infographic)