Impressive footage from Greek naval exercise in the Aegean Sea (video)

The Greek navy released impressive footage from the naval exercise named “Kategis 2018 (Storm 2018). The video displaying the combat readiness of the Hellenic forces, a clear message towards the opposite side of the Aegean Sea to NATO “ally” Turkey. The exercise comes at a particularly tense period during which Turkey, in the middle of a close election campaign, is upping the hostile rhetoric towards Greece.

Navy ships and helicopters worked in sync with top brass in the navy expressing their absolute satisfaction at the results.