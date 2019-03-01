Impressive images from Hellenic Army winter drills (photos)

The Hellenic Army released impressive images of soldiers from the Non-commissioned Officers’ School winter training held from 11 to 22 February in Pertouli, Trikala.

The purpose of the drill, which included training on operational and special education matters, with emphasis on small scale drills, was to familiarise the lower-ranked officers with adverse weather conditions in the countryside and the enhancement of their physical and mental endurance.

The winter education of the participants is part of the School’s annual curriculum, which aims to prepare the army officers of the future by providing them with excellent professional and scientific training.