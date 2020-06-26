Impressive photos of Hellenic Navy landing tank ship Lesvos L176 (photos-video)

The impressive Jason class landing tank ship “Lesvos L176” anchored on a beach in front of a local hotel on the island of Tilos. The huge vessel of the Hellenic Navy is continuing its tour around the islands of Greece.

The ferry arrived in Tilos on Thursday morning and moored on the beach, right in front of a well-known hotel in the area.

On Tuesday the ship moored at a beach in Pieria, leaving the employees of a beach bar speechless.

also read

New Italian ambassador appointed to Greece

5.2 magnitude earthquake hits western Turkey