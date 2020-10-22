Impressive waterspout caught on video in Santorini

There have been similar phenomena in other islands due to the weather conditions

A waterspout appeared yesterday on the caldera in Santorini, creating an impressive spectacle for the locals.

The sudden weather changes with the intense temperature fluctuations and the heavy rainfall (Crete was “hit” hard by those with big floods) create images that in many cases seem eerie.

One such case was recorded on video yesterday in Santorini, while other similar phenomena have also recently occurred on two more islands, Naxos and Rhodes.

A waterspout is an intense columnar vortex of swirling water that often occurs over a body of water.

video credit Forecast Weather channel YouTube channel

