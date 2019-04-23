In famed Oceanic hole, a chilling discovery

Belize’s Great Blue Hole was popularized by underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau in a 1971 episode of his series, The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau.

But what was at the bottom of the 410-foot-deep ocean sinkhole, which formed as a limestone cave thousands of years ago before rising sea levels submerged it, remained unknown. Nearly half a century later, Cousteau’s grandson, Fabien Cousteau, answered that question with the help of billionaire Richard Branson and National Geographic Explorer.

They launched an expedition to the Great Blue Hole—which, at nearly 1,000 feet across, is the largest ocean sinkhole in the world (though not the deepest)—in December, and now they’re out with a preview of what they found, Newsweek reports. Among those findings? Hundreds of conchs, old scientific equipment, a GoPro with footage still intact—and the bodies of two divers.

