In Las Vegas, mutilated bodies litter the desert & a possible police cover-up?

On Saturday I exposed a string of brutal murders in Las Vegas by the illegal immigrant Salvadorian gang known as MS-13.

A source within the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department contacted me with concern after a dismembered body was found with its heart ripped out in the desert near Lake Mead. This was the tenth mutilated body found and dumped near Las Vegas within months.

The Metro source said LVMPD officers under Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo were told to remain quiet and cover up the fact that Las Vegas has been invaded by illegal MS-13 gang members from South America and California.

“Joe knows it but doesn’t want the media to know, because he is running for re-election,” the source told me.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that LVMPD had determined members of the murderous MS-13 gang were responsible for at least ten barbarous murders in Las Vegas, and that most of these bodies have been found scattered throughout the mountains of Las Vegas, and popular tourist destinations such as Lake Mead, making the site a mafia equivalent of an “East River” dumping ground for MS-13.

According to a source at the Clark County Coroner’s office, “The most recent Mt. Charleston body has his heart cut out. They’re thinking the victim was alive when they did it. Metro better get their shit together quick or this place is fucked.”

After I broke the story on Saturday, buzz surrounding Lombardo’s possible cover-up of the gang’s infiltration of Nevada and the killings quickly made waves throughout Las Vegas, even making its way back to LVMPD. I contacted LVMPD Public Information Office with a request for comment via phone and email regarding the hidden MS-13 murders, but they declined to comment and ignored all requests.

However, after being exposed, Sheriff Lombardo and the LVMPD held a press conference Monday afternoon to address the multiple murders and infiltration of MS-13 throughout Las Vegas for the first time, despite the fact that the gang murders have been occurring in Las Vegas since 2017.

During the press conference, Lombardo confirmed my exclusive report, that more than six people have been murdered by MS-13 gang members in Las Vegas over the past few months.

Lombardo also announced that five of the MS-13 gang members had been arrested for their role in the murders, but he declined to release the names of the El Salvadorian and Honduran gang bangers in custody. Upon further investigation, I discovered that the individuals arrested are all illegal immigrants from South America who are also facing federal immigration charges, which may be why Lombardo decided to not release the names of the five foreign invaders.

The “MS” in MS-13 stands for Mara Salvatrucha. This is believed to be a combination of Mara, meaning gang, Salva, for Salvador, and trucha, meaning street smarts. The letter M’s position in the alphabet is where the number 13 comes from. The gang is said to recruit vulnerable teenagers who must endure a 13 second beating and commit violent crimes to become members. People who wish to enter the gang are typically required to commit an initiation murder, in which they must rip out a dead man’s heart and toss it with the corpse in a shallow grave – the same exact crime the Lombardo, according to sources, appears to have wanted to keep hidden from the public.

MS-13’s motto is ‘Mata, roba, viola, controla,’ or ‘Kill, steal, rape, control.’ The Salvadorian group, which prefers to smuggle young newly initiated members illegally across the border in order to avoid deportation has an estimated revenue of $31.2 million each year.

MS-13 has influence in many criminal enterprises including murder, racketeering, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and prostitution. Kidnapping and violence are also frequently used by MS-13 gang members as a means for extortion.

To underscore the seriousness of this group, President Trump once referenced MS-13’s brutality and stated, “Tonight, I am calling on the Congress to finally close the deadly loopholes that have allowed MS-13, and other criminals, to break into our country…Many of these gang members took advantage of glaring loopholes in our laws to enter the country as unaccompanied alien minors.”

Operation “Raging Bull”, a special operation developed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement under President Trump to crackdown on gang violence across the United States, has netted hundreds of MS-13 gang members throughout El Salvador and the U.S. President Trump has vowed to crack down on criminal gangs, especially MS-13, and has referred to these gang members as “animals” and “thugs.”

Lombardo’s alleged cover-up of the MS-13 gang murders also reveals the inaccuracy of the official LVMPD violent crime statistics for 2017. LVMPD was called out by local media for falsely claiming the homicide rate had declined after they misrepresented the numbers for Las Vegas at the end of 2017. At that time, they failed to include the 58 deaths resulting from the Oct. 1 Las Vegas massacre, which is now the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. These newly uncovered homicides by MS-13, which Lombardo kept quiet from the public, further suggests that Metro and Lombardo have been padding the homicide rates so that it creates the illusion that crime has decreased under Lombardo’s command as he runs for re-election. However, under Lombardo, crime in Las Vegas has actually increased.

An LVMPD detective told me, “Metro hasn’t just begun to keep the real crime statistics from the public. They have been doing it literally since Lombardo took office. It’s like the childhood game of covering your eyes and playing hide and seek. If you hide the real numbers from the public, then nobody can seek out the truth. Specifically, violent crimes are being reported falsely to have the appearance that Lombardo’s policies of disbanding certain units and decentralizing the detective bureau are actually yielding positive results.”

Although Lombardo was forced to hold a press conference when this was exposed publicly, Sheriff Lombardo is no stranger to my investigations, and seems to be a seasoned veteran in the business of cover-ups and controversy. The cover-up of MS-13 gang murders in Las Vegas along with his handling of the Las Vegas mass shooting surely won’t go over well with the public as Lombardo is currently in the process of running for re-election.

