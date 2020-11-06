In shocking video a teacher shows young girls how to behead those insulting Muhammad

A video posted on Twitter shows young girls in a burka holding a scimitar and imitating the actions of a ‘teacher’ who is teaching them how to hold and use a scimitar on an effigy to behead the figure, in a class that shockingly focuses on punishing those insulting Islamic prophet Muhammad.

In a shocking move, it is being impressed on the minds of the young girls insulting the Islamic prophet can be met with only one punishment which is decapitation. Dressed in pink, the girls can be heard shouting slogans related to decapitation. A few women can also be seen recording videos of these sessions that train to behead humans.

Religious school in Pakistan is teaching children how to behead people who insult Prophet Muhammad. They threaten #France and antagonize cartoonists. pic.twitter.com/BA1tjNvzkB — Ex-Muslims of North America (@ExmuslimsOrg) November 1, 2020

The second part of the video shows a woman purportedly giving a hate speech, threatening France and anyone who draws the prophet with dire consequences. She asks those who draw ‘against the Prophet’ to come forward and face his followers. The woman goes on to say that ‘attacking’ the Prophet is a matter of life and death and they are willing to shed blood to take revenge.

The video has attracted extreme criticism on all social media platforms as those who have seen the video believe that the girls are being taught to rely on violence rather than being taught to express their disagreements in a peaceful manner.

In France, a teacher who opened a class debate on free speech by showing students caricatures of the prophet of Islam was beheaded in October. Samuel Paty was killed on October 16 outside his school in suburban Paris by an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen origin to punish him for showing the caricatures published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which triggered a newsroom massacre by extremists in January 2015.

