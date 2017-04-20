Incredible 10-year-old drummer in “Denmark’s Got Talent” (video)

From U2’s Larry Mullen to White Stripe’s idiosyncratic Meg White, there are many drummers that have blessed the global rock scene. Maybe it’s too early for the 10-year-old winner of “Denmark’s Got Talent” show to be compared to these giants of rock, but if super-talented Johanne Astrid continues on her path she will probably be included in that list some day. She nailed some very demanding pieces like “Killing in the name” by “Rage Against the Machine”, or legendary Led Zepellin’s “Whole Lotta Love”. Take a listen and be swept away! Johanne took home the first prize of 30,000 euros.