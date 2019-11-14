Incredible breakthrough, as scientists in Singapore create human skin in lab

It is made up of skin cells from donors and collagen

A piece of skin about the size of your thumbnail can be printed in less than a minute, scientists in Singapore say, a game-changing step for the future of non-animal testing for cosmetics and other products.

Made up of skin cells from donors and collagen, the in-vitro skin has the same chemical and biological properties as human skin, says John Koh, lab manager at start-up DeNova Sciences, which is collaborating with Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University on the product.

“We can see that the industry is moving towards animal-free testing,” Koh said.

“So we really want to offer a solution to testing on the skin without using animal or human skin.”

The team has accelerated the manufacturing process by using a printing machine to put in precisely patterned layers that mimic human skin. Each tiny piece of skin takes less than a minute to print, which is the distinctive quality of this project.

more at nst.com