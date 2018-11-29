Incredible exhibition on Mycenean civilisation in Germany (photos)

The Badisches Landesmuseum in Karlsruhe, Germany is launching an impressive exhibition on December 1 showcasing incredible artifacts from the site of ancient Mycenae.

The items include new finds and older ones from Schliemann’s. The exhibition, titled “Mycenae – the mythical world of Agamemnon”, is the largest ever to be held in Germany on the Mycenaean civilisation and presents up to 400 great archaeological finds from Mycenae, many of which will travel outside Greece for the first.

Following are some incredible photos from the major exhibition in the German city: