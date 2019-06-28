Incredible moment of bridge blown up in Italy (photos-videos)

A bridge in Italy was demolished, as experts blew up the remains of the giant Morandi bridge in the city of Genoa, nearly a year after the structure collapsed.



Authorities evacuated thousands of residents before the operation which brought down two large towers consisting of about 4,500 tonnes of concrete and steel.

Water was sprayed from tanks placed around the towers to prevent the spread of dust.

Forty-three people were killed when part of the bridge, and cars travelling along it, fell 45m (148ft) last August.

The tragedy sparked a fierce debate about the safety of Italy’s infrastructure.

Roads within a 300m (984ft) radius of the demolition site were set to close.

Explosives were attached to the base of the towers and the parts of the bridge still standing.

Then within eight seconds, the towers were gone.