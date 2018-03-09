Incredible photo of world’s largest fish under a boat (video-photo)

This is the amazing moment a giant whale shark is captured looming beneath a boat full of unsuspecting tourists. The enormous whale shark – the world’s largest species of fish – appears to dwarf the boat as it floats just below the surface in a crystal clear sea. The extraordinary image was taken by Tom Cannon, 26, earlier this week off the coast of Western Australia and captures the gaping abyss of the whale shark’s giant mouth. Tom said: “The animal in the picture is what is called a whale shark and is the largest fish on the planet.”