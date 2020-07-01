Incredible photos show fishermen reeling in mullets in Attica River (photos)

Incredible photos showing amateur fishermen fishing in the river Kifissos in Athens have emerged! Sitting on the bridge of Kifissos avenue at the Rentis area in Piraeus the men were spotted reeling in mullets from the river, some of which quite large.

Mullets or grey mullets are a family of ray-finned fish found worldwide in coastal temperate and tropical waters, and some species in freshwater.

There are three rivers in Attica: the Kifissos, the Ilissos, and the Eridanus. From these three, only Kifissos has managed to remain flowing, albeit filled with mainly wastewaters and sewerage.

Similar images have reportedly captured in the past.