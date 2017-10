Gabi Rizea is an extremely talented sculptor from Romania. However, the 42-year-old man, who lives in the city of Craiova, does not use a traditional tool to carve out his works. Gabi creates his truly exquisite masterpieces using a chain saw and trees as his material. He started creating incredible faces in his backyard trees, and the city’s municipality was so impressed that he was given the license to adorn trees in local parks with his beautiful works.