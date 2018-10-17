Incredibly sensual Giulia will make you sit up! (photos)

A lot of good things have come out of Italy. Apart from giving us pizza and pasta and being one of the centres of high fashion trends, great football teams and history, one of the greatest exports of the Mediterranean country is beautiful women. Take Giulia Calcaterra, for example. This hot babe is an Instagram model with over half a million followers and she travels around the globe posing, diving in shipwrecks and doing action sports. Not a bad life for the Miami-based beauty. Check out some of her photos. Your jaws will drop.
Quando il tempo scorre così veloce da non lasciare che tu ti renda conto di quanto hai fatto ultimamente…é il momento di fermarsi e fare qualcosa solo per te stesso. É fondamentale per l’anima prendersi uno stacco dal mondo mediatico e vivere a pieno l’essenza di ogni momento senza per forza doverlo immortalare in una fotografia ma solo ed esclusivamente nei tuoi ricordi…questi giorni di pausa sono stati essenziali per la mia mente e creatività!🙏🏼✨ #life #recharge #peaceofmind