Incredibly sensual Giulia will make you sit up! (photos)

A lot of good things have come out of Italy. Apart from giving us pizza and pasta and being one of the centres of high fashion trends, great football teams and history, one of the greatest exports of the Mediterranean country is beautiful women. Take Giulia Calcaterra, for example. This hot babe is an Instagram model with over half a million followers and she travels around the globe posing, diving in shipwrecks and doing action sports. Not a bad life for the Miami-based beauty. Check out some of her photos. Your jaws will drop.

Lazy balinese monkey 🐒 🌴@coulbourne @petefogden #balilife Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀SℰLVΛTICΛ (@giuliacalcaterra) στις 17 Οκτ, 2018 στις 12:54 πμ PDT