Independent: Albania is Europe’s Colombia

In an article entitled “Colombia of Europe: How tiny Albania became the continent’s drug trafficking headquarters”, British newspaper Independent, reveals that marijuana contributes $4 billion a year to Albania’s Gross Domestic Product from illegal drug sales.

In the piece, international contributor Borzou Daragahi claims Albanian gangs are among the world’s most powerful heroin and cocaine dealers, with the traffickers buying off authorities from Rotterdam in Holland, to Smyrna in Turkey, making it possible for their networks to move the drugs around.

Citing an EU official, the British newspaper writes that Albania acts as a centre of drug collection and distribution, rather than a location for cultivation. According to the same source, drug revenue is invested in luxurious construction along the Albanian coast and in the capital.