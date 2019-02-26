India bombs Kashmir in Pakistan

An Indian minister claimed that the country’s aircraft made a successful bombing run against terrorists on the Pakistani-controlled side of Kashmir. Pakistan said the Indian jets “released a payload” while fleeing.

“Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC [Line of Control] and Completely destroyed it,” the minister of state of agriculture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, tweeted on Tuesday.

According to Indian media, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets bombed sites belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed jihadist group, active in Kashmir. The strikes were “100 percent successful” and went “exactly as planned,” NDTV reported, citing sources.

It was the first time Indian warplanes have crossed the Line of Control (LoC), separating the nations in Kashmir, since 1971, when the two states were waging open war against each other.

The Pakistani military confirmed the incursion of the Indian jets into its territory but offered their own account of what happened next. The army’s spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor, said the Indian aircraft released a payload in haste “under forced hastily withdrawal” from the jets scrambled to intercept it, and claimed there were no casualties and “no infrastructure was hit” during the raid.

