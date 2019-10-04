India targets Turkish shipyard over ties with Pakistan

For the first time, India is taking punitive action against an overseas defense company that could see Turkish firm Anadolu Shipyard banned from doing defense-related business in India.

The Turkish company’s defense ties with Indian rival Pakistan have grown recently, and the latest move could impact the Indian Navy’s $2 billion fleet support ships program, for which state-owned Hindustan Shipyard Limited has chosen Anadolu Shipyard as its technology partner.

An Indian Ministry of Defence official said the punitive action would bar Anadolu from carrying out any business with Hindustan because such a partnership could have grave consequences for India’s security.