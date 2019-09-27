Indian PM Modi meets Armenian & Cypriot leaders following Erdogan’s pro-Pakistan speech

The meetings came after Turkish President Erdogan’s pro-Pakistan speech on the Kashmir row between India & Pakistan

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two separate meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia during the 74th United Nations General Assembly this week, India’s Swarajya magazine reported.

The meetings came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s pro-Pakistan speech on the Kashmir row between India and Pakistan.

Erdoğan said on Tuesday that the stability and prosperity of South Asia was inseparable from the Kashmir issue, and that “it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision,” as quoted by Turkey’s Anadolu news agency.

Following a meeting with Erdoğan at the assembly, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “We are very thankful that the president has taken a very principled stance.”

Modi on Thursday and Friday announced meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, stressing cooperation and links between their respective countries.

