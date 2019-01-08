Indian scientists dismiss findings of Isaac Newton & Albert Einstein at major science conference

Academics at a major science conference in India have dismissed the discoveries of Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein.

Some Indian scientists have hit out at the claims made at the annual Indian Science Congress, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Indian academics have previously claimed that an Indian invented the airplane eight years before the Wright Brothers)

Remarks made by some of the delegates included that ancient Hindus had invented stem cell research and gravitational waves should be renamed as “Narendra Modi Waves”.

Hindu mythology and religion-based theories have increasingly become part of the Indian Science Congress agenda.

(Ramayana)

Read more HERE